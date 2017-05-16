DoD Lab Day to Showcase Advanced Technologies

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 16, 2017)

Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Mary J. Miller will host the second biennial Department of Defense Lab Day, May 18 beginning at 10 a.m. EDT, in the Pentagon Center Courtyard. Miller will also provide remarks at the opening ceremony.



Performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (OUSD(AT&L)) James MacStravic will recognize the DOD Service Scientists of the Year, as well as the STEM Advocates of the Year, and provide additional remarks. Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Paul Selva will present the award for the Applied Research for the Advancement of S&T Priorities project. Additionally, U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island will sponsor the DOD Lab Day Congressional Proclamation.



The event will showcase more than 80 exhibits of innovative technical solutions developed by the Defense Laboratory Enterprise — a network of 63 defense laboratories, warfare centers, and engineering centers — throughout the United States.



Army exhibits include technologies that support the soldier. Experts will be on hand to discuss the state-of-the-art technologies in areas like:

-- Energy and Laser: Dismounted Soldier Power; High Energy Laser Technology Development and Demonstration

-- Medical: I-Portal Portable Assessment System (PAS); Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta (REBOA); Research and Development for Medical Simulation and Training; Warrior Injury Assessment Manikin (WIAMan)

-- Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence: Autonomous Systems—Manned/Unmanned Teaming (MUMT); Micro-Autonomous Systems and Technology (MAST)



Navy exhibits include technologies for sailors and Marines. Cutting edge technologies that will be displayed include:

-- Electronic Warfare and Communications: Adaptive and Reconfigurable RF Technologies; Low-Cost Ultra-Wideband Phased Array Antennas; MIMO Millimeter-Wave Airborne Radars for UAVs; Rapid Development Integration and Testing of Nanosatellites

-- Medical: Naval Medical Research Center's Biological Defense Research Directorate Mobile Laboratory; Quantifying Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

-- Offensive and Defensive Capabilities: Combatant Craft/Unmanned Surface Vehicles; Dusty Plasmas; Optical Tagging, Tracking, and Locating Technology (TTL); Navy Railgun; High Energy Laser and Counter High Energy Laser Lethality; Transparent Biomimetic Armor

-- Explosive Ordnance Disposal: Joint Service Explosive Ordnance Disposal (JSEOD) Unmanned Systems



Air Force exhibits include technologies that assist airmen. Technologies highlighted include:

Offensive and Defensive Capabilities: Advanced Ordnance Technologies; Low Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT); Self-Protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator (SHiELD)

-- Sensing: Advancing Biosensor Development using Synthetic Biology Approaches

-- Artificial Intelligence: Machine Learning on a Neuromorphic Computer with TrueNorth Processors



Exhibits will be open to members of Congress and congressional staff, STEM-participating high schools, Pentagon employees, media, and special guests. The event will be live streamed on www.defense.gov from 10:00 -10:45 a.m. EDT and will close at 2:30 p.m. EDT.



