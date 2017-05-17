Army Receives Next-Generation Trucks and Trailers

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued May 17, 2017)

Rheinmetall has delivered the first trucks and Haulmark trailers to the Australian Army, which will also receive 122 Mercedes G-Wagons and 49 converted Bushmasters and trailers. (AUS DoD photo)

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today welcomed the first deliveries of a new generation of trucks and trailers to Army’s 7th Brigade at Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane.



“These trucks, trailers and modules will revolutionise Defence’s logistics capability for decades to come and hundreds of jobs have been created as part of the $3.5 billion LAND 121 Phase 3B project,” said Minister Pyne.



“They provide a generational leap forward from the current fleet of Unimog, Mack and S-Liner trucks, offering significantly increased protection for our soldiers and an improved combination of payload and off-road mobility.”



Minister Pyne said he was delighted a number of Australian companies are making a significant contribution to the development, delivery and support of this capability.



“The new trucks and interchangeable modules, used on the vehicles for a range of tasks including fuel and water transportation, are being supplied by Rheinmetall together with a range of local suppliers,” Minister Pyne said.



“These suppliers come from around Australia and include G.H. Varley (Newcastle, NSW), Sea Box International (Canberra, ACT), Holmwood Highgate (Brisbane, QLD) and RPC Technologies (Sydney, NSW).”



“Rheinmetall’s local workforce has grown from 15 to more than 125 staff over the last three years, with approximately 200 direct jobs created across its Australian subcontracted workforce.”



“The majority of the trailers are being built in Brisbane by local company Haulmark Trailers Australia, with approximately 110 jobs created across Haulmark, its subcontractors and supply chain.”



In addition to the new Rheinmetall trucks and Haulmark trailers, a general maintenance capability will be delivered, expected to comprise 122 Mercedes G-Wagons and 49 converted Bushmasters and trailers.



Once deliveries to the 7th Brigade and South East Queensland units have been completed, the focus will turn to the 1st Brigade in Darwin and Adelaide in late 2017, and then to the 3rd Brigade in Townsville in 2018.



Between now and 2022, a total of 2707 vehicles, 3858 modules and 1753 trailers will be rolled out to units across Australia.



-ends-



