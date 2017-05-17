Elbit Systems Subsidiary in the U.S. Awarded an Approximately $166 Million Contract

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued May 17, 2017)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC., was awarded an approximately $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform.



The contract will be performed primarily in Fort Worth, Texas, over a five-year period.





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems.



