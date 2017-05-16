The Board of Directors of Leonardo, convened today following the Shareholders' Meeting, confirmed to Chairman Giovanni De Gennaro, who is the legal representative of the Company in accordance with the law and the By-Laws, the attributions related to the areas of the Institutional Relations, Security and Group Internal Audit and attributed him the supervision of the execution of corporate governance rules related to integrity in corporate behaviours and fight to corruption.
During the same meeting, the Board appointed Mr. Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer, giving him all the attributions for the unitary management of the Company and the Group
Mr. Alessandro Profumo stated “I am honoured to have been entrusted with this role, and I thank the shareholders and the members of the Board of Directors for putting their trust in me. I am aware of the great responsibility that comes with being at the helm of a company such as Leonardo, a high-tech champion and world-leader in the Aerospace, Defence and Security sector.
Leonardo has always been able to attract the best technical engineering talents, and in order to sustain excellence in its products and technologies, it must seek to exploit fully this capability both in Italy and abroad.
International competition is based increasingly on human capital, on knowledge and on the ability [to] be in tune with the customer, providing them with sustainable solutions that are geared to their requirements; in addition to a strong focus on financial and economic robustness.
Today Leonardo is a solid business with all the characteristics needed to compete in global markets strengthening its position in different sectors”.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The eviction of Mauro Moretti after a single, 3-year stint as CEO is the result of the brutal and heavy-handed way he went about reforming the state-controlled Finmeccanica group.
While the company’s financial results improved during Moretti’s tenure, the company shrank and retreat onto its home market in Italy, while its loss of influence in the UK is seen as one reason for its losing the Apache modernization contract just awarded to Boeing.
Moretti’s ignorance of high-tech industries, his bullying personality and his lack of international experience saw the company lose several international competitions, while the departure of many top managers handicapped the company effectiveness.
Ostensibly, Moretti’s contract was not renewed because he was sentenced to jail for being indirectly responsible for a railway accident while he was CEO of the Italian railways.
But his departure comes as a relief for many company executives, who feared he was driving the company into the ground as he focused on short-term profits at the expense of most other benchmarks of success.
In fact, Moretti was so focused on turning a good profit for 2016 to improve his chances for being renewed as CEO that he “pillaged 2017 and 2018 business,” according to one executive, who fears this will negatively impact the 2017 results.)
