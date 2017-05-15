Air Force B-21 Bomber's Secrecy to Be Reviewed by Inspector General (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published May 15, 2017)

by Anthony Capaccio

WASHINGTON --- The Pentagon’s inspector general has opened a review into whether the Air Force has imposed excessive secrecy on fundamentals of its $80 billion program to develop and build the new B-21 bomber.The Defense Department’s watchdog office was ordered “to conduct an evaluation and submit a report” to Congress within six months under a provision of the $1.17 trillion government-wide spending bill for the current fiscal year enacted this month. The provision was little-noticed because it refers obliquely to directions in a Senate appropriations measure passed last year.The review objectives are based on the Appropriations Committee’s language and “further conversations with committee staff,” Bruce Anderson, a spokesman for the inspector general’s office, said in an email. “I can’t provide further details because the project and the evaluation are classified.”Last year, the Air Force rebuffed requests, including from Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, to reveal basic information such as the value of the development contract awarded Northrop Grumman Corp. or the amount of the fee set aside to encourage meeting program goals, citing their potential value to adversaries.The review is looking “across the spectrum” at what the Air Force is disclosing with an intent to “balance program classification with the transparency that we’re shooting for,” Air Force Lieutenant General Arnold Bunch, the service’s top uniformed acquisition official, told reporters Monday.“We believe we’ve got it balanced properly,” Bunch said, but the inspector general is “analyzing how much we are releasing or are not releasing, to give us recommendations on how to move forward.” (end of excerpt)-ends-