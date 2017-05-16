Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 16, 2017)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is being awarded $303,936,000 for modification P00017 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive contract (N00019-15-C-0002) for the procurement of three low-rate initial production Lot 2 MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft.



In addition, this modification provides for one main operation control station, one forward operation control station, trade studies, and tooling.



Work will be performed in San Diego, California (42.9 percent); Red Oak, Texas (11.3 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (11.3 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (8.7 percent); Bridgeport, West Virginia (6.3 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (3.7 percent); Palmdale, California (2.2 percent); Moss Point, Mississippi (1.6 percent); Santa Clarita, California (1.2 percent); Montreal, Quebec, Canada (0.9 percent); Vandalia, Ohio (0.5 percent); Medford, New York (0.3 percent), and various locations within the continental U.S. (9.1 percent).



Work is expected to be completed in April 2021.



Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $303,936,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting [authority].



-ends-



