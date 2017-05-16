Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 16, 2017)

General Atomics - Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $399,979,895 firm-fixed-price contract for MQ-9 Reaper production.



Contractor will produce 36 MQ-9 Reaper aircraft in the fiscal 2016 production configuration.



Work will be performed at Poway, California, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2020.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $399,979,895 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-15-G-4040 0001).



-ends-



