Russian Helicopters to Participate in SITDEF 2017

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued May 17, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Russian Helicopters, part of State Corporation Rostec, and Rosoboronexport will demonstrate serially produced military helicopters during the 6th International Exhibition of Technology in Defense and Prevention of Natural Disasters (SITDEF 2017), May 18-21 in Lima, Peru.



“The fleet of Russian-made helicopters in Peru is one of the largest in Latin America. The Mi-8/17 and Mi-24/35 helicopters owned by the Peruvian Air Force provide transport and fire support for the government forces fighting drug trafficking and illegal mining operations. In the course of negotiations at the forthcoming exhibition we will pay key attention to service and after-sales support, as well as familiarize our partners with advanced helicopter models,” said Russian Helicopters Deputy CEO for After Sales Service Igor Chechikov.



At the exhibition, Russian Helicopters specialists under the auspices of AO Rosoboronexport will showcase the Mi-17V-5 military and transport helicopter. AO Rosoboronexport's stand will feature the Mi-171Sh military and transport and Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter models. Additionally, Russian Helicopters staff will show their Peruvian partners the Ansat light helicopter, which due to numerous modifications is capable of solving tasks for both civilian and security agencies.



As part of the exhibition, the Russian delegation anticipates an extensive business program aimed at closer cooperation with Latin American countries. Negotiations with representatives of security agencies from the region’s countries are expected, which would help promote Mi-26T2 and Ansat-U helicopters, as well as develop the after-sales system for Russian-made helicopters in the region.



The Mi-17V-5 military and transport helicopter belongs to the Mi-8/17 family and can be used to perform combat tasks with various armament, for search-and-rescue, ambulance, and special operations. The helicopter is equipped with new VK-2500 engines, modern avionics, modernized transmission, and can transport up to 4,000 kg of cargo in the cabin or on an external sling. Russian Helicopters is constantly improving the helicopter's characteristics to boost its competitiveness.



Ansat is a light twin-engine multirole helicopter with a hydro-mechanical flight control system designed for 7-9 people. It can take 1,300 kg of load, and its cabin can be rapidly re-configured. In December 2014, it was certified for passenger transportation. In May 2015, the modification with a medical module was certified. In October 2016, the first Ansat in VIP configuration was delivered to a customer, and in November Russian Helicopters signed first contracts to supply medevac Ansats to China.



The Mi-26 is the world's best serial helicopter in terms of cargo weights. Its performance indicators are unequaled. The helicopter is capable of transporting up to 20 tons of cargo in its body or sling loaded. Currently, Russian Helicopters produce the helicopter's new upgraded version, the Mi-26T2. It is equipped with modern avionics. The crew is reduced from five members in the Mi-26T to three in the Mi-26T2, thus lowering direct operating costs and expenditures for training and retraining of flight personnel. The design, equipment, and systems of the Mi-26T2 allow to use it around the clock in usual and adverse weather conditions, over flat, hilly and mountainous terrain.



Russian Helicopters, (part of State Corporation Rostec), is one of the global leaders in helicopter production and the only helicopter design and production powerhouse in Russia. Russian Helicopters was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Moscow. In 2015, its IFRS revenues increased 29.5% to RUB 220.0 billion. Deliveries reached 212 helicopters.



