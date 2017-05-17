U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin Statements on F-35A Aerial Demonstration at Paris Air Show

(Source: F-35.com; issued May 17, 2017)

U.S. Air Force Statement:

Due to the Air Force's limited number of aircraft, pilots and maintenance professionals, we have decided not to develop an F-35 demonstration profile for airshows this year. While we look forward to demonstrating the unparalleled maneuverability of the F-35 to the world, we remain singularly focused on bringing the full combat capability of the F-35 to our nation. However, Lockheed Martin pilots have been building a flight demonstration in simulators and will now practice the demonstration in advance of the Paris Air Show.



The Air Force plans to develop and perform F-35 demonstrations beginning in 2018.We will build our demonstration profile based on the experiences and lessons learned from F-35 participation in other airshows and the Lockheed Martin demonstration at the 2017 Paris Air Show.



It is important to make clear the distinction between the F-35 Heritage Flight Team and Air Force demonstration teams, such as the Air Force Thunderbirds and the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. A demonstration involves an aircraft performing aerobatics, while the F-35 Heritage Flight Team's flight profile includes only straight-pass flyovers alongside other aircraft. In order to perform aerobatics, pilots and aircraft must be trained and certified to do so.



For background, in 2016 the Air Force stood up the F-35 Heritage Flight Team at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, as a first step in showcasing this amazing fighter jet to the public. The team performed at 15 airshows in 2016 and are scheduled for 14 airshows in 2017.



Lockheed Martin Statement:



Lockheed Martin is proud to team with the USAF to provide the first ever F-35A aerial demonstration at the Paris Air Show. We’ve been working on developing an F-35A demonstration profile and our demonstration test pilot has been practicing the routine in the simulator.



We are now ready to begin practice flights at our F-35 production facility in Fort Worth in the coming days to be ready to showcase the F-35 capabilities at the Paris Airshow.



-ends-

