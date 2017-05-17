The NATO Chiefs of Defence Committed to Keeping NATO, Ready, Relevant and Able

(Source: North Atlantic Treaty Organization; issued May 17, 2017)

The Allied Chiefs of Defence gathered in Brussels on 17th May 2017 for their second meeting of the year, ahead of the Heads of State and Government meeting on 25th May 2017. Discussions on the threats and challenges facing the Alliance emanating from the South, the implementation of Projecting Stability and enhancing NATO’s role in fighting terrorism framed the morning sessions. The RESOLUTE SUPPORT Mission beyond 2018, recommendations on capability development and resource requirements and the NATO Command Structure review were the focus of the afternoon.



Meeting for the second time in 2017, the Chiefs of Defence took the opportunity to provide additional military advice on ongoing work strands and recommendations on the way forward for evolving initiatives. Throughout the day’s discussions, the Chiefs of Defence stressed their commitment to keeping NATO ready, relevant and able.



The morning sessions centered on the South, more specifically further implementation of the Framework for the South, Projecting Stability and enhancing NATO’s contribution to fighting terrorism. The Chiefs of Defence reiterated their strong support for NATO’s Projecting Stability as part of the broad efforts of the International Community, including continuation of NATO’s Defence Capability Building in Iraq, and



the need to have a consistent, coordinated and coherent approach which enables NATO to provide more assistance to Partners. They also addressed the potential for joining the Global Coalition against ISIL.



On Afghanistan, the Chiefs of Defence reiterated their long term commitment to the RESOLUTE SUPPORT Mission building the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF), including by assisting the ANDSF to fulfil their four year Roadmap. They recommended the RESOLUTE SUPPORT Mission remain conditions-based and flexible taking into account the challenging security environment.



The Chiefs of Defence also developed recommendations on capability development and resource requirements to continue to underpin NATO’s current and future tasks, operations, missions and activities relating to both Defence and Deterrence and Projecting Stability.



Speaking at the closing Joint Press Conference, General Pavel stated: “What is crucial is that the military advice we provide is clear, concise and importantly, able to deliver the desired strategic effects”.



