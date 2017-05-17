Formation of the Eastern MD Has Received 1,000 Sets of the Ratnik Kit

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 17, 2017)

Combined-arms army of the Eastern military district located in the Amur region, Jewish Autonomous region, and Khabarovsk Krai has received more than 1,000 sets of the Ratnik kit.



The kit is a unique complex of modern protection, communication and armament elements designed to operate in different climate conditions at day- and nighttime.



The kit is fitted with helmet and body armor, reconnaissance devices, small-sized binoculars, unified optical and thermal vision sights, etc.



In total, there are about 60 elements in the kit.



