China, UAE Vow to Boost Military Ties

(Source: China Military; issued May 17, 2017)

BEIJING --- Gen. Fan Changlong, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), met with Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bawardi, the visiting minister of state for defense affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Beijing on the morning of May 17, 2017.



Fan Changlong said that the UAE is an important strategic partner of China in the Gulf region. Under the joint work of the two heads of state, China-UAE relations has achieved rapid and stable development in recent years. A new situation of bilateral relations has also been created.



Fan said that China always views China-UAE relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and is willing to make joint efforts with the UAE to strengthen pragmatic cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to achieve mutual benefit and common development and push bilateral relations to a higher level.



As an important part of the relations between the two countries, the relationship between the two armed forces has also developed rapidly in recent years. There have been frequent high-level visits between the two militaries, mutual trust has been deepened and extensive cooperation has been made in various fields with fruitful achievement, Fan stressed.



Fan said that China is willing to work with the UAE to jointly push forward the relationship between the two militaries.



Bawardi said that China and the UAE enjoy a long history of traditional friendship and the UAE always attaches great importance to the development of friendly relations with China.



He said that UAE is willing to work with China to further strengthen the communication and cooperation and constantly expand the areas of cooperation between the two armed forces. Such cooperation will serve the common interests of the two countries and promote the further development of friendly relations between the two countries, said Bawardi.



Shao Yuanming, deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department under China's CMC, also attended the meeting.



-ends-

