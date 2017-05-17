How to Encourage European Armament Cooperation

(Source: French Institute for Int’l & Strategic Affairs; issued May 17, 2017)

The Armament Industry European Research Group (Ares Group) is publishing two new comments this month on the same topic: how to encourage European armament cooperation globally, stagnant over the last 15 years.In analyzing the effects of the regulatory incentives (Edouard Simon) linked to Directive 2009/81 EC and the prospects offered by the financial incentives that are the subject of the European Defense Action Plan (EDAP) with the European Defense Fund (EDAP) (Daniel Fiott).These two researchers offer a complementary and prospective vision of the instruments to be developed in order to encourage Europeans to spend better and more collectively in order to increase the European Union's military capabilities.By Daniel FIOTT / Security and Defence Editor, the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS) – May 2017By Edouard SIMON / PhD Candidate, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-SorbonneThe Armament Industry European Research Group (Ares Group) was created in 2016 by The French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (Iris), who coordinates the Group. The aim of the Ares Group, a high-level network of security and defence specialists across Europe, is to provide a forum to the European armament community, bringing together top defence industrial policy specialists, to encourage fresh strategic thinking in the field, develop innovative policy proposals and conduct studies for public and private actors.-ends-