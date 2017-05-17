General Dynamics European Land Systems Hands Over the First Piranha Wheeled Armoured Vehicle to Denmark

(Source: GDELS-Mowag; issued May 17, 2017)

GD Mowag has delivered the first seven pre-production Piranha 8x8 personnel carriers to the Danish Army, which will now test and evaluate them before deliveries begin in early 2017. (GDELS photo)

KREUZLINGEN, Switzerland --- The Piranha, the latest member of the Piranha family of 8x8 wheeled vehicles of General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS), which has been selected by the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) for the Armoured Personal Carrier (APC) requirement, enters the next stage in the procurement program.



After the selection in 2015 and only 16 months after contract signature, the first vehicles in serial configuration have been handed over to DALO in the ceremony today at General Dynamics European Land Systems-Mowag (GDELS-Mowag) facilities in Kreuzlingen (Switzerland).



The first seven pre-series vehicles, which are built in the Infantry Vehicle configuration, will now undergo a comprehensive test program, starting in the second half of 2017. The test program includes climate acceptance tests (hot and cold conditions), a verification acceptance test and will be concluded with the user acceptance test by the end of 2017.



Upon successful completion of the test program, deliveries will start early in 2018.



The Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistic Organization (DALO) signed the contract for the delivery of 309 Piranha Armored Personal Carriers in six variants (Infantry, Command, Ambulance, Engineer, Mortar and Repair), as well as a multi-year sustainment contract for the through-life support of the vehicles in the future.





General Dynamics European Land Systems, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a business unit of General Dynamics, and conducts its business through five European operating sites located in Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain and Switzerland. With over 1,800 highly skilled technical employees, the company designs, manufactures and delivers world-class land combat systems, including wheeled, tracked and amphibious vehicles, bridge systems, armaments and munitions, to global customers.



