Safran Signs Contract to Support German NH90 Engines

An RTM-322 turboshaft being overhauled at the Safran Helicopter Engines (formerly Turboméca) facility at Tarnos, is south-western France (SHE photo)

HAMBURG --- Safran Helicopter Engines has signed a 7-year support contract with BAAINBw (Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support) to support RTM322-powered NH90 operated by the German Army (Heer) and German Navy (Marine). This contract will support a total fleet of around 100 NH90 (82 TTH and 18 NTH).



Formerly supported by previous RTM322 program shareholder local subsidiary, engines operated by German Armed Forces are now fully supported by Safran Helicopter Engines. This contract will provide maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) for this engine fleet. It will be managed by Safran Helicopter Germany.



BAAINBw representative, commented: “With this contract, German Army and Navy will benefit from a very effective engine-support for their RTM322 engines, especially during their operational tasks. This contract is the result of a very good and fruitful partnership between us and Safran Helicopter Engines”



Franck Saudo, Safran Helicopter Engines EVP Support and Services, commented: “This contract represent a major milestone in RTM 322 support history and we are very proud of the confidence BAAINBw has placed in us.”



Safran RTM322 is a 2,100 to 2,600 shaft horse-power engine designed for ten-to-fifteen ton helicopters. It powers NH Industries NH90 and Leonardo Helicopters EH101 Merlin, and British Apache. With 1,100 engines delivered, and 1,3 million flying hours already logged, the RTM 322 powers 80% of the world's fleet of NH90 helicopters and 60% of in-service EH101.





