Experts Present New Report on Improving Governance and Delivery of Commonly Funded Capabilities

(Source: North Atlantic Treaty Organization; issued May 18, 2017)

On 18 April 2017, a Group of Senior Experts (GSE) delivered a report on how to improve NATO’s delivery of common funded capabilities.Vice Admiral (Ret.) Matthieu Borsboom, Chairman of the Group of Senior Experts presents the report “NATO Governance and Delivery of Commonly Funded Capabilities: Improving Support to NATO Commanders” to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (24 Apr 17)The Group of Senior Experts was appointed by the Secretary General on 20 October 2016 to provide independent advice and recommendations, in response to two recent performance audit reports by the International Board of Auditors for NATO (IBAN), which highlighted the need for improved governance arrangements.The thirteen GSE experts came from NATO nations with a variety of backgrounds and experience gained at senior level in the military, defence, and academic worlds.The IBAN audit reports and the report from the Group of Senior Experts are highly valuable. The Alliance is committed to taking the actions required to ensure that the right capabilities are delivered in the most timely and efficient manner to military commanders.”-ends-