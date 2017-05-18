Two M 777 A-2 (Indian) ULH Arrive in India

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued May 18, 2017)

FIRST LOOK: The @BAESystemsInc M777s for India at Delhi airport this morning. (Video/Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/F6rhMnUXoz — Livefist (@livefist) May 18, 2017

Two M 777 A-2 (Indian) ULH arrived today for preparation of firing tables. During this event, the guns will fire 155 mm indigenous ammunition.The weapon system was contracted on 30 November 16. As per the contract agreement firing tables are being prepared by the contracted agency i.e. US Government and BAE GCS Ltd with support of Indian Army.After firing tables are ready, three more guns will be received in the second stage in September 2018 for training.Thereafter, induction will commence from March 2019 onwards at the rate of five guns per month till complete consignment is received by mid-2021.-ends-