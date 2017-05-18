Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 18, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $112,200,000 contract ceiling increase modification (P00031) to previously-awarded, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus fixed-fee, firm-fixed–price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, HQ0147-10-D-0001, for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense field support contract (TFSC) system support with a ceiling amount of $449,000,000.



This modification will increase the total ceiling value by $112,200,000, from $449,000,000 to $561,200,000.



The contractor will continue to perform the same scope of the TFSC which includes: logistics performance requirements, forward stationing for theater support, logistics information capabilities, post deployment software support, product assurance, safety, missile support, security and engineering services.



No task orders are being issued at this time.



The work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Sunnyvale, California; Grand Prairie, Texas; and Troy, Alabama.



The ordering period remains from March 25, 2010 through March 31, 2019.



This contract was awarded on a sole-source authority pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6302-1, "Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements."



No additional funds are being obligated by this modification. Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019, operations maintenance and procurement funds will be obligated with execution of future task orders.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-10-D-0001).



