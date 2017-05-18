Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 18, 2017)

General Atomics, San Diego, California, is being awarded $195,180,206 for modification 00013 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0037) to exercise an option for the manufacture, assembly, inspection, test and checkout of the advanced arresting gear for the CVN 80 shipset, including installation and checkout spares, repairs, technical data, and drawing changes.



Work will be performed in San Diego, California (55.5 percent); Tupelo, Mississippi (10 percent); Boston, Massachusetts (9 percent); Cameron, Texas (4.8 percent); Aston, Pennsylvania (3.2 percent); Seattle, Washington (2.3 percent); Green Bay, Wisconsin (2.1 percent); Nazareth, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Rialto, California (1.8 percent); Vista, California (1.4 percent); Trafford, Pennsylvania (1.1 percent); Guilford, Connecticut (0.8 percent); Manchester, Connecticut (0.8 percent); Williamstown, Massachusetts (0.8 percent); York, Pennsylvania (0.7 percent); Eden Prairie, Minnesota (0.6 percent); Randolph, New Jersey (0.5 percent); Manson, Ohio (0.4 percent); Chula Vista, California (0.4 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (0.4 percent); Santa Fe Springs, California (0.4 percent); Cleveland, Ohio (0.3 percent); Romulus, Michigan (0.3 percent); Fort Smith, Arkansas (0.3 percent); and Mosheim, Tennessee (0.3 percent).



Work is expected to be completed in September 2027. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,000,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

