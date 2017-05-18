Deputy Minister Kownacki in Germany

(Source: Poland Ministry of Defence; issued May 18, 2017)

On Thursday, 18 May 2017, the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defense, Bartosz Kownacki, took part in the Polish-Norwegian-German talks on the submarine acquisition program.



The meeting hosted by National Armaments Director in Germany, General Benedikt Zimmer and Norway's National Armaments Director Morton Tiller was attended by the delegation of the Department of Armaments Policy, Armaments Inspectorate, General Command, General Staff of the Polish Army and Polish Armaments Group S.A.



Secretary of State in the Ministry of Defense Bartosz Kownacki met also with German Secretary of State Dr. Katrina Suder to discuss possible acquisition of new naval submarines for the Polish Navy in the framework of the program called “Orka”.



Deputy Minister Kownacki confirmed that Poland is within weeks of deciding on the selection of the offer, while emphasizing that the Norwegian and German sides will have to be involved in industrial cooperation and industrial recovery. It is only by establishing satisfactory conditions for Poland that we will be able to take further steps in this procedure.



In parallel to the G2G meetings, there was a meeting of the armaments industry in B2B.



