Bombardier Statement on ITC Staff Conference and Department of Commerce Investigation

(Source: Bombardier; issued May 18, 2017)

MONTREAL --- Mike Nadolski, Vice President Communications and Public Affairs, issued the following statement in response to today’s staff hearing before the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) and investigation from the United States Department of Commerce:



“We were very pleased with the information that Bombardier and Delta presented today to the staff of the International Trade Commission. This was the first step in a long process to demonstrate that Boeing’s petition is unfounded and would harm the airlines, the travelling public, and innovation in the aerospace industry. With more than half of each C Series aircraft sourced from U.S. suppliers, Boeing’s action threatens more than 20,000 jobs in the United States.



Our presentation provided the ITC with information about our superior C Series aircraft, which was designed to fill a market that Boeing abandoned. We also highlighted that Boeing never lost a sale because of the C Series; and that Boeing actually didn’t compete against the C Series at Delta. In fact, Boeing executives have specifically and publically acknowledged the company does not make a plane of the size that Delta sought.



We believe that fair competition drives innovation. This innovative spirit has fueled Bombardier’s success over many decades and enabled us to create the C Series aircraft, which is more comfortable, reliable, fuel efficient, and environmentally friendly than anything else in the market.



As this process moves forward, we will continue to engage with industry leaders, government officials, and the public to demonstrate how we designed and built a state-of-the-art aircraft while honoring our obligations under the laws of international trade.”





