China's Z-19E Armed Helicopter Makes Maiden Flight

(Source: Xinhua; issued May 18, 2017)

The export version of the Z-19, designated Z-19E, was developed by the China’s AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry to offer a light, well-armed light attack helicopter on the world market. (CAN photo)

China's home-made armed helicopter Z-19E completes its maiden flight in Harbin on May 18. pic.twitter.com/X36MDtaB2l — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) May 19, 2017

HARBIN, China --- The China-developed Z-19E armed helicopter made its maiden flight Thursday in Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.The Z-19E featured hovering maneuvers, close ground-effect maneuvering and low passes above the airport to demonstrate its performance.The new generation export-oriented model was developed by the AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry to meet the requirements of the international military trade market, according to the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).The helicopter is the latest narrow-body tandem-seat armed helicopter. It is also the country's first export-oriented helicopter made especially for attack purposes."It is able to be deployed for battlefield support and a variety of other missions in a complicated battlefield environment during both day and night," said Li Shengwei, deputy chief designer of AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry.The helicopter has a tandem dual-seat cabin layout, providing both pilots in the front and back with a wide horizon. Its maneuverability and survival possibilities on the battlefield are great improvements, according to Li.With a maximum take-off weight of 4,250 kilograms, the Z-19E is a light armed helicopter with obvious advantages in cruising speed, climb rate, and usable ceiling, according to its developer.The Z-19E is mainly intended to attack tanks, armed vehicles, defense works and other targets on the ground.It can provide direct fire support to ground troops, attack helicopters and other low-altitude targets, fly at a very low altitude and fly as part of a convoy of helicopters.-ends-