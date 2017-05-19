Advanced Warfighting Summit Focus on Enabling Distributed Maneuver

(Source: US Navy; issued May 19, 2017)

NORFOLK --- The Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC) hosted its semi-annual Advanced Warfighting Summit (AWS) May 18.



The AWS aligns force development, force generation, and force employment efforts by bringing together Navy carrier strike group and expeditionary strike group commanders, Warfighting Development Center commanders, Fleet and OPNAV leaders to discuss common warfighting problems and share ideas on solving those problems.



The fifth iteration of summit focused on enabling distributed maneuver in support of the Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Fleet Design which outlines a vision of fleet-centric warfighting. This summit's theme was operational to tactical integration in support of distributed maritime operations, or DMO. NWDC is currently tasked with developing a DMO Concept, which will identify future capabilities needed to realize the Fleet Design.



"The participants discussed a number of topics related to distributed maritime operations. Specifically, they identified capabilities that could be accelerated at the Fleet task force level to allow the MOCs to more effectively command and control the fleet in highly contested environments," said Capt. Jim Loper, NWDC Operations Department head. "These solutions will enable the MOCs to synchronize and 'fight the fleet.'



"The summits capture the most pressing warfighting challenges from the Fleet," Loper said. "Recommendations from the summits inform war games, modeling & simulation, experimentation and doctrine development."



NWDC develops and integrates innovative solutions to complex naval warfare challenges to enhance current and future warfighting capabilities.



