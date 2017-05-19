Deputy Minister Kownacki in Sweden

(Source: Poland Ministry of Defence; issued May 19, 2017)

On Friday, 19 May 2017, the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defense, Bartosz Kownacki, paid a working visit to Karlskrona, Sweden, where he had a chance to familiarize himself with the new type of submarine, including the A-26, offered by the Swedish side.



The main purpose of the visit was familiarization with production capabilities and technological advancement of the Karlskrona shipyard within the scope of submarine building abilities.



During the visit, Deputy Minister Kownacki also met with Secretary of State in the Ministry of Defense of Sweden, Jan Salestrand. The meeting concerned issues of offset and industrial return solutions, which are possible in the event of choosing Swedish offer.



In parallel to the government meetings, B2B talks with the Polish Armaments Group S.A were held.



