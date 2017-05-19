US Brands China 'Unprofessional' After Upside-Down Intercept

(Source: British Forces News; issued May 19, 2017)

Two Chinese jets have carried out an "unprofessional" intercept of an American aircraft, according to the US military.



The Su-30 aircraft came within 150 feet of the US WC-135, with one of them flying upside down directly above it, CNN reported.



According to the US Pacific Air Forces, its aircraft was a radiation detection plane conducting duties in international airspace over the East China Sea. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Hodge said:



"While we are still investigating the incident, initial reports from the US aircrew characterised the intercept as unprofessional."



"The issue is being addressed with China through appropriate diplomatic and military channels."



The US says it regularly uses its two WC-135s in Northeast Asia. The aircraft, which have been used in the past to gather evidence of nuclear tests by North Korea, fly from Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.



China, however, accuses the US of carrying out reconnaissance missions over its waters and regularly calls for it to reduce patrols in the area.



It also claims sovereignty over almost all of the disputed territory in the South and East China seas, which it has backed with island-building and naval patrols.



However, several other countries in the region have competing claims.



The incident comes after the US reported an "unsafe" close encounter between a Navy plane and a Chinese surveillance aircraft over the South China Sea in February.



The American plane reportedly had to change course to miss the People's Liberation Army Air Force KJ-200 after coming within 1,000 feet.



These incidents are rare, with none taking place in 2015 and two in 2016.



China Rejects US Aircraft Surveillance Over Yellow Sea: Defense Ministry

(Source: China Ministry of Defence; issued May 22, 2017)

BEIJING --- China's defense ministry on Friday rejected the US accusation on China's "unprofessional" intercept of a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Yellow Sea and urged the US to stop such activities.



China's Ministry of National Defense(MND) was asked on Friday to confirm and comment on the US media's report that two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets intercepted a reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Air Force over the Yellow Sea on May 17 and the nearest distance between the military planes of the two countries was about 46 meters.



Senior Colonel Wu Qian, deputy director of the Information Office of China's MND and spokesperson for the MND, responded to the incident in a short statement on Friday night, stressing that "the US account did not accord with the facts. "



Wu Qian said that an American reconnaissance aircraft was conducting surveillance activity over China's Yellow Sea on May 17 and the Chinese military planes identified and verified the aircraft in accordance with laws and regulations. "The relevant action was professional and safe," Wu said.



Wu pointed out that the frequent close-in reconnaissance activities against China by the US military vessels and aircraft are the root cause of military security problems between China and the United States at sea and in the air.



“We hope that the US side stops relevant reconnaissance activities, to avoid this kind of incident happening again,” Wu added.



