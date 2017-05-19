Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 19, 2017)

United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded a $208,140,481 modification (P00163) to previously awarded contract FA8811-13-C-0003 for launch vehicle production services.



This is under the requirements contract terms of the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) Phase I contract for contract terms of EELV launch capability.



Contractor will execute a requirement for fiscal 2017 for the launch vehicle configuration of an Atlas V 551, an additional solid rocket booster for an Atlas V 551, transportation, and incremental funding for ELC fiscal 17 option.



This modification adds a pre-priced contract line item for the Atlas V 551 LV configuration.



Work will be performed at Centennial, Colorado; Decatur, Alabama; and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2017 space procurement funds in the amount of $208,140,481 are being obligated at the time of award.



Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

