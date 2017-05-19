Pakistan to Receive Three Saab 2000 Erieyes

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 19, 2017)

ISLAMABAD --- Pakistan is due to receive new airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.



Air Forces Monthly reported on May 19, 2017 that Pakistan will take delivery of three Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C aircraft, with the first coming in December of this year. The second and third aircraft will be delivered next year.



The magazine spoke to the Pakistani Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, in late April regarding the transfers.



The new additions will bolster Saab 2000 Erieyes already in service, which serve with 3 Squadron. Pakistan also operates four ZDK-03 AEW&C aircraft that are part of 4 Squadron.



Saab announced on May 15, 2017 that it had received an SEK 1.35 billion AEW&C contract. The firm noted, "The order value amounts to SEK1.35 billion. Deliveries will be made from 2017 until 2020. The order is expected to be booked by Saab within the coming 6 months." The value in dollars amounts to around $153 million.



The firm did not disclose the customer, as is its policy. Air Forces Monthly, however, reported "it is likely" that the Saab announcement pertains to the sale to Pakistan.



The United Arab Emirates is also a customer of Saab products. In November 2015, it placed an order for the GlobalEye system. The UAE ordered two aircraft equipped with a variety of AEW&C systems at a cost of $1.27 billion. Earlier this year, the UAE confirmed it had placed an order worth $238 million for a third GlobalEye aircraft.



-ends-

