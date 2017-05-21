IAI Signs Another Significant Deal in India: Will Supply $630 Million Worth of LRSAM Air & Missile Defense Systems to Indian Government Company BEL

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued May 21, 2017)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced today it has been awarded an additional, $630 million- contract for supply of LRSAM air & missile defense systems for four ships of the Indian navy. The contract will be carried out, for the first time, with Indian government company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which serves as the main contractor in the project as part of India's "Make in India" policy.



Prior to signing the contract, the system was successfully tested last week in India as part of operational interception trial aboard India's navy ship, demonstrating again the System's operational capabilities in a representative scenario with genuine target.



The trial scenario started with the launch and engagement of the target. The MFSTAR radar aboard the Indian naval ship has identified the air-borne threat and has tracked it over its flying course. The data was sent to the command center of the weapon system which launched the intercepting missile into orbit. Having been successfully launched, the missile has navigated itself to the target. During its flight, it engaged the target, aligned its course, hit it and destroyed it. All components of the weapon system have successfully met the goals set to them.



Joseph Weiss, IAI president and CEO, said, "The new contract adds to other deals signed in the last decade by IAI with India's defense forces, reinforcing IAI's global leadership position in air and missile defense systems. The inclusion of Indian governmental company BEL for the first time, is a step up in our relationship with the Indian industry as part of the 'Make in India' policy. This unique project represents the close collaboration between India's DRDO, IAI and the defence forces of both countries. We will proceed to implementing it with joint efforts."



Boaz Levi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group said: "We take pride, along with our partners in India, in the great results of the trail conducted last week, which reestablishes the System's reliability and quality as well as its advanced technological capabilities. IAI is in an accelerated process to supply the various air and missile defense systems to the client. We will continue to support our partners in India in advancing the industry and security of both countries."



LRSAM is an advanced air and missile defense system, a unique joint development by IAI and India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in collaboration with IAI subsidiary ELTA, RAFAEL, various Indian companies including BEL, L&T, BDL and other private Indian companies. The system comprises several key state-of-the-art elements, advanced phased-array radar (MFSTAR), command and control system, launchers and missiles with advanced RF seekers.



The system provides the ultimate protection against a variety of aerial, naval and air born threats and is operational with the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Israel Defense Forces and in the near future with Indian Army.





IAI Ltd. is Israel's largest aerospace and defense company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader, specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security. IAI also designs and manufactures business jets and aerostructures, performs overhaul and maintenance on commercial aircraft and converts passenger aircraft to refueling and cargo configurations.



-ends-

