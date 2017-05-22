N. Korea Confirms 'Successful' New Ballistic Missile Development

(Source: The Korea Times; issued May 22, 2017)

A picture of today’s launch of a KN-15 intermediate-range ballistic missile released by North Korea. Note the truck-mounted erector-launcher. (KCNA photo)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has approved the deployment of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile for combat use as the country succeeded in test-firing it, Pyongyang's state media said Monday.



North Korea's leader observed the launch of the new ground-to-ground Pukguksong-2 missile, expressing satisfaction with its accuracy in hitting targets, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



North Korea fired the missile from the vicinity of Pukchang in the country's western province Sunday, the South Korean military said. The launch was the second in a week after it test-fired another new mid-to-long-range ballistic missile on May 14, called the Hwasong-12.



The North's leader approved the deployment of the Pukguksong-2 for action, calling it a "successful strategic weapon," the KCNA said.



"This type of missile should be rapidly mass-produced in a serial way" to arm the strategic force of the Korean People's Army, Kim was quoted as saying by the report. He set forth the strategic tasks for bolstering the country's nuclear force, it added.



The missile appears to be the same type that was launched Feb. 12, according to South Korea's military. It is known to have been developed with the technology applied in submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).



The latest test marked North Korea's second missile launch since South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office May 10.



North Korea's continued missile launches are likely to test Moon, who earlier vowed to seek a dual approach to the North's denuclearization and inter-Korean dialogue. On Friday, North Korea condemned Moon's policy, saying dialogue can never be compatible with confrontation.



The provocations came despite the U.S. top diplomat's latest assurance that the U.S. has no intention to seek a regime change in North Korea.



Shrugging off what appears to be Washington's conciliatory gesture, North Korea said Saturday that it will develop and produce more powerful weapons.



North Korea has claimed that its development of nuclear weapons is a deterrent against what it calls Washington's hostile policy toward it.



North Korea is seeking to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can carry a nuclear warhead and reach as far as the U.S. mainland.



The North's leader said in January that his country has entered the final stage of preparing to launch an ICBM.



Experts said the North's reckless provocations seem to be aimed at seeking dialogue with the U.S. on equal footing by strengthening its nuclear capabilities. (Yonhap)



North Korea's Second Missile Launch in a Week Provokes International Outcry

(Source: Deutsche Welle German Radio; issued May 21, 2017)

North Korea has confirmed the launch of a missile to test the reliability of the late-stage guidance of a nuclear warhead. Leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of the missile fired from a mobile launcher.



North Korea test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile that traveled about 500 kilometers (310 miles) Sunday, just one week after a previous launch provoked international condemnation and threats of new sanctions from the United Nations.



Pyongyang's state media said Monday the weapon was ready to be deployed for military action.



"Now that its tactical and technical data meet the requirements of the party, this type of missile should be rapidly mass-produced in a serial way to arm the KPA Strategic Force," leader Kim Jong Un said, referring to the state's army, the KCNA news agency reported.



The US, South Korea and Japan have denounced the launch and jointly requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council set for Tuesday.



KCNA said the test was to confirm the reliability of the late-stage guidance of the nuclear warhead and the functioning of the solid-fuel engine for the Pukguksong-2 missile fired from a mobile launcher.



The Pukguksong-2 is a land-based version of Pyongyang's submarine-launched weapon, which uses solid-fuel, allowing for immediate firing.



Regional response



South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in called an emergency meeting of his National Security Council to discuss the North's latest missile test, according to the Yonhap news agency.



"Our military is closely monitoring signs for additional provocation by the North Korean military and we are keeping a full military readiness," a statement from South Korea's president's office said Sunday.



The South Korean Foreign Ministry called the launch "reckless and irresponsible."



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he will raise the issue of North Korean missile launches at the G7 leaders' summit in Italy on Friday.



The missile fired on Sunday did not have the range of the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile fired on May 14. That missile traveled some 700 kilometers further than any previous ballistic missile launched by Pyongyang.



The North claims the Hwasong-12 could carry a nuclear warhead.



Analysts said the missile represented a significant advancement in the North's weapons capabilities as it continues efforts to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States.



The missile launches and the threat of a new nuclear test have ratcheted-up tensions with the US government. President Donald Trump has vowed that an ICBM launch by the North "won't happen."



Pyongyang has long had medium-range missiles that can reach targets across South Korea and Japan.



US warns others



With a reported range of 4,500 kilometers, the Hwasong-12 also puts US bases on the Pacific island of Guam within reach.



The UN Security Council held a closed-door meeting last Tuesday to discuss harsher sanctions against Pyongyang after last weekend's missile test.



Nikki Haley, Washington's ambassador to the UN, said the US and China were working on a new sanctions resolution and warned that all countries must take more aggressive measures against Pyongyang or face measures themselves.



"We all have to send a sign to North Korea, and that is: 'No more. This is not playtime. This is serious. These threats are not welcome,'" Haley told reporters. "If you are a country that is supplying or supporting North Korea, we will call you out on it."



The North has insisted that it needs missiles and nuclear weapons to deter any attack by the US.



The North Korean state newspaper Minju Joson threatened more launches on Sunday.



"If the US persists in confrontation with the DPRK (North Korea), the latter will show how the crime-woven history of the US is put to an end," the statement said.



"Many more 'Juche weapons' capable of striking the US will be launched from this land. This is the DPRK's answer to the Trump administration," it said, referring to the national philosophy of "Juche" or self-reliance.



