NATO Steps Up Efforts to Increase Public Understanding of Alliance’s Role

(Source: North Atlantic Treaty Organization; issued May 22, 2017)

Under the banner “WeAreNATO”, the Alliance is increasing efforts to explain NATO’s core mission of guaranteeing freedom and security for its citizens.



On Monday (22 May 2017), NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy, Tacan Ildem, said:



“NATO has been essential in maintaining peace and security in Europe and North America for nearly 70 years. In times of uncertainty and unpredictability, a strong NATO alliance is more important than ever.



“It’s crucial that all our citizens - particularly young people who have grown up in times of peace - understand what NATO is and what we do. Our continued success depends on our citizens understanding the essential role that NATO plays in our security, on which our prosperity is based. We will remain fully transparent and proactive in explaining our essential work to the outside world.”



The ‘WeAreNATO’ concept focuses on the benefits of unity and solidarity between Allies, and the role NATO plays in maintaining Euro-Atlantic security. This Alliance-wide communications effort, with contribution of Allied nations, will use branded multimedia content to illustrate how NATO members work together across different areas, including diplomacy, military cooperation and crisis response.



