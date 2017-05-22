Triumph and Boeing Sign MOA on Expanded Partnership

(Source: Triumph Group, Inc.; issued May 22, 2017)

BERWYN, Pa. --- Triumph Group, Inc. today announced the signing of a new memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Boeing. The MOA supports Triumph’s participation in Boeing’s growth platforms within their commercial aircraft, defense programs, and global services market. This expands Triumph’s traditional roles in aerospace structures and precision components into the areas of integrated systems and services.



“Boeing is a very important customer, our largest, and we are pleased to expand our relationship with them through the delivery of high quality advanced structures, systems, precision components and MRO support,” said Dan Crowley, Triumph president and CEO. “Building on improved schedule and quality performance on Boeing programs, this announcement reflects both companies’ commitment to ‘Partnering for Success.’ It also reflects our strengthening OEM relationships, in which we are increasingly viewed as a valued partner across our entire range of capabilities.”



“We value Triumph’s support on key Boeing programs and look forward to expanding our collaboration to increase productivity, reduce cost and enhance the value of Boeing products and services,” said Boeing Partnering for Success leader Karl Jeppesen. “By working together more closely, we help our customers and one another succeed in an increasingly competitive market.”



Under the MOA, the companies will identify new areas where each of Triumph’s four business units can add value on Boeing’s commercial and military aircraft programs, including the development of a long-term partnership on MRO work that will assist in the growth of the Boeing Global Services business.





Triumph Group, Inc. headquartered in Berwyn, Pa., designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, and systems. The company serves a broad spectrum of the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.



-ends-

