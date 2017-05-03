National Defense Contractors Council Holds 5th Meeting in Abu Dhabi

(Source: Tawazun; issued May 03, 2017)

The National Defense Contractors Council (NDCC) held its fifth meeting in Abu Dhabi today. The meeting was attended by representatives from government agencies and member companies.



Matar Ali Al Romaithi – Chief Officer of the Industrial Development Unit – at the Tawazun Economic Council. Opened the meeting by detailing progress of work on different projects and initiatives since the last meeting, which was held in late 2016.



He said the NDCC is well positioned to achieve its objectives as a platform that combines key players in the UAE’s defense manufacturing sector.



“The NDCC is determined to continue its mission of liaising and facilitating joint projects by national defense contractors and international partners that would contribute in expanding defense manufacturing sector,” he added.



He underlined the NDCC’s vision for the future, which is aligned with the country’s strategy for the UAE’s defense manufacturing sector.



Rashed Hilal Al Darmaki, Member of the NDCC Administrative Committee made a presentation, in which he reviewed the measures taken by the Council to benefit from current programs of the defense manufacturing leaders. He also updated the meeting on the services offered to the NDCC members.



Colonel Khalifa Ali Al Ka’abi, Director of Defense Manufacturing at the Ministry of Defense, spoke about the Ministry’s role in supporting national defense companies and explained the regulations related to national companies operating defense manufacturing.



Sultan Abdulla Al Samahi, Senior Manager of Private Sector Relations at Tawazun Economic Council, made a presentation on the anticipated outcome of the upcoming investment forum to discuss potential opportunities for cooperation between national and international defense companies.



