Future USS Omaha (LCS 12) Completes Acceptance Trials

(Source: US Navy; issued May 22, 2017)

MOBILE, Ala. --- The Navy's future USS Omaha (LCS 12) successfully conducted its acceptance trials, May 12, after completing a series of graded in-port and underway demonstrations for the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV).



Acceptance trials are the last significant milestone before delivery of the ship to the Navy. During the trial, the Navy conducted comprehensive tests of LCS 12 intended to demonstrate the performance of the propulsion plant, ship handling, and auxiliary systems. While underway, Omaha successfully performed launch and recovery operations of the 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat, completed surface and air self-defense detect-to-engage exercises, and demonstrated the ship's maneuverability through high-speed steering, crash backs, and four-hour full power run.



"The Navy/industry trials team in Mobile has found their stride and, with stability in the serial production line, are bringing ships to trial with consistently improved performance at decreasing cost," said Capt. Tom Anderson, LCS program manager. "Omaha will be an exceptional addition to the rapidly growing in-service fleet."



Following delivery, a post-delivery maintenance availability and crew training and familiarization exercises in Mobile, Alabama, Omaha will sail to California for commissioning. Omaha will be homeported in San Diego with sister ships USS Independence (LCS 2), USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8) and USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), which departed Mobile earlier this month.



Several more Independence-variant hulls are under construction at Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama. USS Manchester (LCS 14) is preparing for builders trial this summer, USS Tulsa (LCS 16) was christened and launched earlier this year, and USS Charleston (LCS 18) is scheduled to be christened and launched this fall. Other sister ships, including USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), USS Kansas City (LCS 22), USS Oakland (LCS 24) and USS Mobile (LCS 26), are in varying stages of construction.



The LCS class consists of two variants, the Freedom variant and the Independence variant, designed and built by two industry teams. The Freedom variant team is led by Lockheed Martin (for the odd-numbered hulls, e.g. LCS 1). The Independence variant team is led by Austal USA (for LCS 6 and the subsequent even-numbered hulls).



Each LCS will be outfitted with a mission package made up of mission modules containing warfighting systems and support equipment. A dedicated ship crew will combine with aviation assets to deploy manned and unmanned vehicles and sensors in support of mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare or surface warfare missions.



(ends)



Navy Lays Keel on Future Littoral Combat Ship St. Louis (LCS 19)

(Source: Naval Sea Systems Command; issued May 22, 2017)

MARINETTE, Wis. --- The U.S. Navy held a keel laying and authentication ceremony for the future USS St. Louis (LCS 19) in Marinette, Wisconsin, May 17.



The initials of the ship’s sponsor, Barbara Taylor, were welded onto a keel plate that will be permanently affixed to the ship.



“St. Louis has a strong bond with the Navy. This LCS will be the seventh ship to bear the city’s name and will reaffirm that bond,” said Capt. Tom Anderson, LCS program manager. “We are honored to lay the keel of a ship which will protect our freedom and keep us safe as our Sailors operate her on the world’s seas.”



While the keel laying has traditionally represented the formal start of a ship's construction, advanced modular shipbuilding allows fabrication of the ship to begin months in advance. Today, the keel laying continues to symbolically recognize the joining of the ship's components and the ceremonial beginning of the ship.



The ship is being built by an industry team led by Lockheed Martin at Fincantieri Marinette Marine Corporation in Marinette, Wis. The future USS St. Louis will be approximately 388 feet in length and have a width of nearly 58 feet.



The LCS class, designed and built by two industry teams, consists of the Freedom variant, led by Lockheed Martin, and the Independence variant, led by Austal USA (for LCS 6 and follow-on even-numbered hulls). Thirteen ships are under construction, purchased as part of the Navy's block-buy acquisition strategy.



LCS is a modular, reconfigurable ship with three types of mission packages (MP). Each MP provides unique warfighting capabilities for one of three focused mission areas: Surface Warfare, Mine Countermeasures and Anti-Submarine Warfare.



Program Executive Office Littoral Combat Ships is responsible for delivering and sustaining littoral mission capabilities to the fleet.



-ends-

