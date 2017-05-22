Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 22, 2017)

-- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is being awarded a $49,400,000 advance acquisition contract for the procurement of long-lead components, material, parts and associated efforts required to maintain the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system planned production schedule.

Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (20.3 percent); Bridgeport, West Virginia (18.9 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (17.1 percent); Red Oak, Texas (15 percent); San Diego, California (13.1 percent); and various locations in the continental U.S. (15.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2017.

Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $49,400,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0018).





-- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is being awarded $13,000,000 for firm-fixed-fee delivery order 0044 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) to procure one multi-function active sensor for the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system.

Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in February 2021.

Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,000,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

