Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 22, 2017)

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is being awarded $55,000,000 for modification P0003 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price advance acquisition contract (N00019-16-C-0048).



This modification is for the long lead items in support of low-rate initial production Lot II for four CH-53K aircraft.



Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $55,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

