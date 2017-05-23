Exclusive: U.S., Japanese Firms Collaborating On New Missile Defense Radars – sources (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 23, 2017)

By Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo

TOKYO --- Raytheon Co and Lockheed Martin Corp are working with Japanese partners on rival projects to develop new radars that will enhance Japan's shield against any North Korean missile strike, government and defense industry sources in Tokyo told Reuters.As nuclear-armed Pyongyang builds ever more advanced missiles with the ability to strike anywhere in Japan, Tokyo is likely to fund a ground version of the ship-based Aegis defense system deployed on warships in the Sea of Japan, other sources had said earlier.Raytheon is allied with Mitsubishi Electric Corp on the project while Lockheed is working with Fujitsu Ltd. The intent is to extend the range of Japan's detection and targeting radars multiple times beyond range of models currently deployed at sea, the five government and industry sources said."Japan's government is very interested in acquiring this capability," said one of the sources with knowledge of the radar plans. The sources asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to the media."Japan wants to have Aegis Ashore operational by 2023 at the latest," said another of the sources.Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Mitsubishi Electric declined comment, while Fujitsu did not respond to requests for comment.A spokesman for Japan's Ministry of Defense said Tokyo did not currently have any concrete plans to collaborate with the United States on Aegis radars. "It is not our place to discuss the activities of corporations," the spokesman added. (end of excerpt)-ends-