The First A330-200 for the Republic of Korea Air Force MRTT Program Is In the Air

(Source: Airbus via Linked-In; issued May 22, 2017)

The first “green” Airbus A330-200 has been handed over to Airbus Defence and Space for conversion to the Multi-Role Tanker-Transport (MRTT) configuration in Getafe, Spain. This is the first of four tankers ordered by Korea. (Airbus photo)

The first A330-200 "green aircraft" over a total order of four, ultimately for the usage of the Republic of Korean Air Force in the shape of A330 MRTT, was delivered by Airbus Commercial Aircraft to Airbus Defense and Space on May 19th in Toulouse, in order to start its conversion to tanker in Getafe as soon as the ferry flight from France to Spain is performed on that same day.



The Republic of Korea is the second Asian enrolled A330 MRTT customer, demonstrating the worldwide attractiveness for this new generation strategic tanker/transport aircraft, in this specific case over key contenders such as Boeing´s KC46 and IAI´s 767 MMTT which also offered their planes to the Government of Korea.



The "green" aircraft delivered today is the latest A330-200 version (one of the main pillars of the brand new "MRTT Enhanced" configuration); it will be fitted for its entry into service with additional capabilities such as the CATIIIB Autoland, as well as other military additional features, said Nadège Berthelemy (Airbus project manager for the on-going MRTT development) and Alvaro Irisarri (Airbus DS A330 MRTT Korea Program Manager).



Although the MRTT Enhanced version is already a major development step in term of tanker capabilities, Commercial Aircraft and Defense and Space are continuously collaborating and looking for the future A330 MRTT upgrades, such as the Automatic Air to Air Refueling and the augmentation of Tanker roles (named the Smart Tanker), which will be key enablers for the future.



About A330 MRTT



The Airbus Defence and Space A330 MRTT is the only new generation strategic tanker/transport aircraft combat-proven and available today. The large 111 tonnes / 245,000 lb basic fuel capacity of the successful A330-200 airliner, from which it is derived, enables the A330 MRTT to excel in air-to-air refuelling missions without the need for any additional fuel tank.



The A330 MRTT is offered with a choice of proven air-to-air refuelling systems including an advanced Airbus Defence and Space Aerial Refuelling Boom System, and/or a pair of under-wing hose and drogue pods, and/or a Fuselage Refuelling Unit.



Thanks to its true wide-body fuselage, the A330 MRTT can also be used as a pure transport aircraft able to carry around 300 troops, or a payload of up to 45 tonnes / 99,000 lb. It can also easily be converted to accommodate up to 130 stretchers for Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC). To-date, a total of 51 A330 MRTTs have been ordered by nine nations (Australia, France, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom), several of them having already placed repeat orders.



