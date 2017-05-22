VERSAILLES, France --- Nexter has been awarded a contract by the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) for the supply of 15 (plus 6 as an option) 8x8 CAESAR artillery systems to the Danish Army.
The CAESAR 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer has been constantly deployed by the French Forces in combat operations since its entry into service in 2009: in Lebanon, Afghanistan, Mali and currently in Iraq.
The CAESAR is recognized worldwide as striking the best balance between the simplicity of towed artillery and the mobility and survivability of a self-propelled system. It provides customers with a highly flexible, deployable and affordable full spectrum solution for indirect fire support. Not only is the CAESAR very accurate, it also has the lowest maintenance costs on the market for a mobile artillery system. Over 300 CAESAR systems have already been ordered by 5 different countries.
With the 8x8 CAESAR configuration, Nexter offers an artillery system that meets the current and future requirements of the Danish army with an improved operational autonomy and a platform offering significant growth potential for further adaptation.
The involvement of Danish industry in the fulfilment of the contract will be essential, in particular for the 10-year sustainment of the Danish CAESAR systems. The acquisition of CAESAR by the Danish Army will also naturally provide with opportunities to further deepen the already strong cooperation between the Danish and French armies.
“We are proud to support such a longstanding ally of the French Army and member of the NATO alliance” commented Stephane Mayer, CEO of the Nexter Group. He also added “This first success for the 8x8 CAESAR configuration confirms the relevance of our vision and strengthens our dedication to meeting the fast-moving and specific needs of our customers”.
Nexter is the leading French land defense systems manufacturer, and third European player in the ammunition sector. The scope of its business includes the supply of weapon systems and ammunition for air and naval forces. Nexter's 2016 turnover amounted to €771 million, of which 19% is allocated to Research and Development activities.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Denmark’s selection of Nexter’s Caesar was announced on March 14, 2017 by Danish Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen.)
