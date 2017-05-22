Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 22, 2017)

The Boeing Co., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $1,088,305,700 undefinitized modification (P00383) to a previously awarded contract (HQ0147-12-C-0004) for the procurement of Redesigned Kill Vehicle (RKV) development.



This includes, but is not limited to, payload development, payload ground testing, integration with the Ground-based Interceptor (GBI) and Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) Ground system, flight testing and four initial production RKVs for initial fielding.



The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,837,876,903 (Emphasis added—Ed.) from $4,749,571,202.



The work will be performed at multiple locations that include Huntsville, Alabama; Tucson, Arizona; Sunnyvale, California; other government designated sites; and other contractor designated prime subcontractor and supplier operating locations with an expected completion date of June 30, 2022.



The RKV development will be performed by a cross-industry team consisting of The Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co. and Raytheon Co., hereto referred to as Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, respectively.



This acquisition was executed on a sole-source basis under the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



Boeing is the designer, developer, manufacturer and integrator of the GMD GBI. Boeing is the GMD development and sustainment contract prime contractor and its subcontractors collectively have demonstrated special capabilities and/or expertise, and no other company is known to be able to satisfactorily perform the required services or deliveries without unacceptable delays in fulfilling the agency's requirements.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $250,000 were obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

