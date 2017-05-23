Rosoboronexport to Bring Masterpieces of Russia's Helicopter Industry to Helirussia-2017

(Source: Rostec; issued May 23, 2017)

Rosoboronexport, a member of Rostec, is going to put on display Russia’s most advanced designs at the Helicopter Industry Exhibition HeliRussia-2017 to take place at Crocus Expo, Moscow, on May 25-27.



“Rosoboronexport’s exhibits include bestsellers of the Russian helicopter industry, as well as new designs that have already aroused some interest among foreign customers. The display will also feature the renowned Mi-171Sh and Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopters that in terms of exported quantity over the past decade have beaten their foreign counterparts put together,” says Rosoboronexport’s AF Special Equipment and Services Export Department head Sergey Kornev, who will lead the company’s team at the event.



Attesting to the Mi-8/Mi-17 popularity is the fact that over the past 30 years 4,000-plus helicopters of the type have been exported and the demand for their modifications remains high.



Also, HeliRussia-2017’s visitors will see the most advanced Mi-28NE and Ka-52 attack helicopters. Specialists of the Russian special arms exporter believe, they are of particular interest of foreign customers due to their high performance, fire power, survivability, and maintainability making them fit for operations in any climatic conditions and environs.



Foreign delegates visiting the event will not miss the opportunity to look at the Mi-35M transport gunship, Ka-31 aerial picket helicopter, Ansat light multi-purpose helicopter, and Mi-26T2 heavy transport displayed at Rosoboronexport's booth. The Ka-226T light day and night multi-purpose helicopter is expected to gather quite a crowd as well. This is the subject of Indo-Russian plans to start a joint production in India.



The Takhion and Orlan-10E UAVs that will be part of Rosoboronexport’s display at HeliRussia-2017 enjoy a heightened interest from foreign customers having demonstrated outstanding performance in combat in Syria, where Russia’s Aerospace Force fights terrorists.



The special arms exporter is resolved to fulfill a rather extensive business program on the sidelines of the exhibition. This is expected to include meetings with foreign delegations representing militaries and businesses of various countries all over the world.



