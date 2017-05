Aviation Formation of the Eastern MD in the Khabarovsk Krai Received Su-34 Newest Bombers

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 23, 2017)

Aviation formation of the Eastern MD in the Khabarovsk Krai has received Su-34 newest bombers.



Crews of newest aircraft carried out a 3.5-kilometer flight from Novosibirsk to the permanent location airfield. The aircraft were refueled at the Domna military airfield in the Zabaikalsky Krai.



In the near future, the aircraft will be involved in flight tactic exercise of the Eastern MD bomber formation.



-ends-