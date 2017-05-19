Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 19, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $137,834,819 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0002) to provide additional funding for affordability-based cost reduction initiatives in support of low-rate initial production Lot 9 F-35 Lightening II Joint Strike Fighter.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020.



Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy) funds in the amount of $137,834,819 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($110,267,856; 80 percent); Marine Corps ($22,554,788; 16.4 percent); and the Navy ($5,012,175 (3.6 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Given that delivery of Lot 9 aircraft began during the first half of 2017, and that they should be completed by year-end, it is hard to imagine how their cost can be reduced at this late state.)



-ends-

