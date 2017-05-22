Lockheed Pitches New F-22 Mods to Boost the Life of Its Stealth Coating (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted May 22, 2017)

By Valerie Insinna

WASHINGTON --- Lockheed Martin has proposed doing additional maintenance work on F-22s in the hopes of lengthening the life of the fighter’s low observable coating.Under the current contract, Lockheed is charged with refurbishing the low observable (LO) coating on the inlets of 10 F-22s per year at its facility in Marietta, Georgia, while the U.S. Air Force recoats F-22 inlets at the base in Ogden, Utah, using its own organic maintainer staff.However, the company believes it can get a head start on work planned for 2019, when the leading edges of the aircraft will need to be recoated, with a number of near-term modifications to keep the existing coating in good shape, John Cottam, the company’s F-22 deputy program manager told Defense News.Lockheed submitted its proposal for additional F-22 work in late April and is awaiting a decision from the U.S. Air Force on whether to move forward with any of the suggested work.One of the modifications involves applying a product called Mighty Tough Boot to the aircraft, which fills gaps on the surface of an F-22 that could cause the aircraft to be seen on radar, Cottam said.“The gaps on an airplane are what raises the signature of an airplane, so by putting these coatings or these gap fillers into the airplane, you’re helping the low observability of the airplane,” he said. “It reduces the amount of corners and things that are picked up by radar.” (end of excerpt)-ends-