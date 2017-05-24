Israel, Italy In Helicopters for Missiles Talks (excerpt)

(Source: Globes Israel; posted May 24, 2017)

By Yuval Azulai

Israel is in talks to buy Leonardo's training helicopters on condition that the Italian government will agree to reciprocal defense procurement.In recent weeks, the Ministry of Defense has stepped up its negotiations with the Italian Ministry of Defense for the purchase of new helicopters from Italian company Leonardo. The helicopters are designated for use by Israel air force pilots course cadets. US company Bell and European company Airbus, which are also competing for the helicopters contract, have offered the Ministry of Defense their own advanced training helicopters.The Ministry of Defense's decision to go ahead with negotiations with Italy was taken because of a "window of opportunity" recently opened for a possible government-to-government deal between the countries, in which the Italian government will agree to reciprocal defense procurement from Israel.Leonardo wants to promote its offer to sell its new training helicopters to Israel. Elbit Systems Ltd. is Leonardo's subcontractor in the project, in which it will supply the Ministry of Defense with maintenance services for the helicopters for a 20-year period.The deal is expected to amount to $350 million, and the plan is to carry it out in two rounds, in each of which the air force will receive eight training helicopters and simulator systems. The new helicopters are to replace the existing Bell 206 training helicopters, which the air force calls Sayfan, and which it has used since the 1970s.The Ministry of Defense began considering the procurement of the new training helicopters two years ago, and published a request for information (RFI) for companies in the sector. A check by "Globes" showed that no tender was published in this process. (end of excerpt)-ends-