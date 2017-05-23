FY 2018 Program Acquisition Cost by Weapon System

(Source: US Department of Defense Comptroller; issued May 23, 2017)

The combined capabilities and performance of United States (U.S.) weapon systems are unmatched throughout the world, ensuring that U.S. military forces have the advantage over any adversary.The Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 acquisition funding request for the Department of Defense (DoD) budget totals $208.6 billion, which includes base funding and Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) funding; $125.2 billion for Procurement funded programs and $83.3 billion for Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) funded programs. Of the $208.6 billion, $94.9 billion is for programs that have been designated as Major Defense Acquisition Programs (MDAPs).This book focuses on all funding for the key MDAP programs. To simplify the display of the various weapon systems, this book is organized by the following mission area categories:• Aircraft & Related Systems• Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) Systems• Ground Systems• Missile Defense Programs• Missiles and Munitions• Mission Support Activities• RDT&E Science & Technology• Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems• Space Based Systems-ends-