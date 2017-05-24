Paris Air Show: A Showcase for Defense Competition: Defense companies vie for attention in a crowded market (excerpt)

(Source: Aviation Week & Space Technology; posted May 24, 2017)

By Jen DiMascio, James Drew, Lara Seligman and Tony Osborne

The indecision over the F-35’s debut at this year’s Paris Air Show is perhaps indicative of where the market is now—poised for exciting display but surrounded by uncertainty and increasing global competition.This year’s show finds the defense market in flux. Defense budgets are beginning to rise in the U.S. and Europe. And even in the face of an oil-price slide, Middle Eastern nations are still on a weapons-buying spree. But the industrial capacity of nations in every corner of the globe is increasing, and everyone is feeling the hot breath of competition.Consider what has happened in India, one of the world’s biggest weapons importers. Over the last five years, Russia was its top weapons supplier, providing 68% of the nation’s weapons. The U.S. and Israel made up another 21%. But India is seeing major orders from other new suppliers including South Korea and Spain, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. And the nation’s Make in India plan for future procurement will build its own ability to produce lower-cost fighters, missiles, electronics and other weapons.That means U.S. industry is also facing a fight for markets new and old. “While the quality of U.S. systems is unparalleled, our customers are also considering systems that are adequate and competitive on pricing, technology transfer, timeliness and responsiveness,” says Remy Nathan, vice president for international affairs at the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA). President Donald Trump’s proposals for tax reform, infrastructure investment, regulatory reform and budget adjustments will help provide competitive pricing, he adds.With that kind of environment in mind, companies large and small will be looking for a little attention from the 48 defense ministers expected to attend at Paris. That includes Lockheed Martin and its F-35A, which nearly was a no-show.In March, officials from the French aerospace industries association (GIFAS) visited the U.S. Two years ago, they noted that the fifth-generation fighter had its debut at the Farnborough Airshow in the UK, and it did so in grand fashion—bringing the show to a halt when the F-35B hovered in midair. This year, with a new president in office, they were worried that time for committing to bring the stealth aircraft to the show was running short.Lockheed Martin’s pilots plan to show off the F-35’s maneuverability and performance at the 2017 Paris Air Show. Credit: Alex Lloyd/U.S. Air ForceIt took several stops and starts before officials announced that Lockheed Martin pilots will fly a U.S. Air Force F-35A, performing aerobatics in the skies above Le Bourget Airport. (end of excerpt)-ends-