Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Overview

(Source: Missile Defense Agency; issued May 23, 2017)

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) requests $7.9 billion in Fiscal Year (FY) 2018, an increase of $379 million from the FY 2017 budget request, to strengthen and expand the deployment of defenses for our Nation, deployed forces, allies, and international partners against increasingly capable ballistic missiles.The FY 2018 missile defense program will continue to support the Warfighter and needs of the Combatant Commanders with the development, testing, deployment, and integration of interceptors, sensors, and the command, control, batt le management and communications (C2BMC) system for the Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS).The FY 2018 budget continues to preserve homeland and regional missile defense priorities and invests in advanced technology development and future capabilities to counter the proliferation of increasingly complex threats. MDA is very cognizant of the growing cyber threat and is aggressively working to ensure the Nations missile defenses are resilient and able to operate in a highly-contested environment. We are working with the Services, the Combatant Commanders, and other agencies in DoD and our partners in the Federal Government to counter this growing threat.-ends-