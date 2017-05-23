WASHINGTON --- The Department of the Navy (DON) released its proposed $171.5 billion (Base) budget May 23, for fiscal year (FY) 2018.
This budget is part of the $762 billion (Base and OCO) defense budget President Donald Trump submitted to Congress the same day.
Rear Adm. Brian Luther, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for budget, briefed media during a Department of Defense press conference about the Navy and Marine Corps portion of the budget.
"In a challenging fiscal context, [DON's FY18 budget request] reflects the best balance of investments across people, presence, readiness and capability," Luther said. "Across the full scope of the request, we emphasized innovation and reform to sustain advantage, accelerate learning and strengthen our team."
This year's budget submission strives to restore Navy readiness. It includes a $54.6 billion (base) request for operations and maintenance, funding one hundred percent of projected ship depot maintenance and requesting the maximum executable amount for aviation depot maintenance and the flight hour program. The operations and maintenance request represents an emphasis on the importance of restoring wholeness in order to build capacity and improve lethality in the future.
The submission will build on current programs as well as invest in innovation to enable the Navy to compete in a fast-paced, complex global maritime environment - today and in the future. The submission includes a $49.5 billion (base) procurement budget that would buy eight new ships, fully fund the critical Columbia-class Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN) program and invest in high-tech systems including unmanned, cyber and directed energy weapons.
The budget supports our personnel by funding career-development initiatives and providing a 2.1 percent pay increase, in addition to developing and procuring the most cutting-edge platforms and weapons available, positioning service members and DON for success. It also continues to invest in the Tours with Industry Program, the Fleet Scholar Program and Sailor 2025.
The eight new ships the budget would purchase include one Ford-class aircraft carrier, two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, two Virginia-class submarines and one littoral combat ship to prioritize stability in major combatant shipbuilding as the fleet continues to grow. Additionally, the budget funds 91 aircraft in FY18.
By fully funding the Columbia-class SSBN program, the FY18 budget maintains the Navy's commitment to provides the nation with a credible and survivable sea-based strategic deterrent.
In order to meet dynamic changes in the security environment of today, this year's submission includes $17.7 billion for research and development, supporting the Navy-Marine Corps team of the future through technological advantages designed to counter adversaries in all environments and across all spectrums.
To view the proposed FY18 DON budget documents, visit www.secnav.navy.mil/fmc/fmb/Pages/Fiscal-Year-2018.aspx
Highlights of the proposed DoD budget are outlined at http://comptroller.defense.gov/BudgetMaterials.aspx
The entire fiscal 2018 DON budget proposal may be viewed at www.secnav.navy.mil/fmc/fmb/Pages/Fiscal-Year-2018.aspx
