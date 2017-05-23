Aero Builds Relationship with Partners of the L-39NG Project

(Source: AERO Vodochody Aerospace; issued May 23, 2017)

Development of the L-39NG jet trainer, the next generation of legendary Czech L-39 aircraft, is intensively continuing. To support further development of the project, Aero Vodochody organized Partners Conference for almost 30 companies from the aviation industry and related technology sectors.



„The good collaboration we are having with our partners and their active participation are indicators of robustness and maturity of the L-39NG project. Such robustness will bring value also to our customers making the L-39NG a very successful project,” said president of Aero Vodochody Giuseppe Giordo. Mr. Giordo presented long-term company strategy, the main objective of which is to place Aero back in the original aircraft manufacturers class. Suppliers also learned about the current potential of jet trainers on the market and about a significant role Aero can play with the L-39NG, as well as with L-159 light combat aircraft.



Representatives of many international partners joined the conference, for example engine manufacturer Williams International, ejection seats producer Martin-Baker and Swiss company Mecaplex, producer of cockpit canopies. Among the numerous group of domestic partners, representatives of Jihlavan, Technometra Český Brod and PBS Brno were present.



The L-39NG aircraft is a modern and effective trainer designed as a unified, comprehensive training system for modern air forces. The L-39NG is based on the aerodynamic concept of the current L-39, but utilizes the latest technologies and equipment. Power is provided by the highly modern FJ44-4M engine supplied with the TAP Blue engine support service to ensure unprecedented airworthiness and predictable maintenance costs.



The aircraft's avionics are prepared to train future pilots of 4th and 5th generation aircraft and can be tailored to the customer's requirements to a great extent. The L-39NG is equipped with five mounting points for weapons. The aircraft also features a broad range of simulation technologies, including the integration into high-tech tactical simulation centres with the goal of increasing training efficiency.





AERO Vodochody Aerospace a.s. focuses on the design and manufacturing of military and civil aircraft and is the largest aviation manufacturer in the Czech Republic and one of the oldest aerospace companies in the world. Aero is a long-term partner to many of the world’s air forces. With over 6,700 training and light combat aircraft designed, manufactured and delivered, AERO is historically the largest producer of this type of aircraft in the world.



Its current focus is on the manufacturing and sales of its proprietary aircraft, L-159 and L-39NG, new generation of the legendary jet trainer. It also supports all types of aircraft of L-39 family. In the field of civil aviation, AERO partners with many of the world’s largest manufacturers in a diverse range of projects, including a number of risk-sharing programs.



-ends-

