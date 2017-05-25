Today, at 9:34 (MSK), Russian Aerospace Forces have successfully launched the Soyuz-2 rocket vehicle with a spacecraft from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the interests of the Russian Defence Ministry.
Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov, who had arrived at the Cosmodrome on a working trip, inspected the launch process.
Launch of the rocket vehicle and ascent to orbit were held under normal conditions.
In two minutes after the launch, the Soyuz-2 was tracked by ground automated control complex of the Main Test Space Centre named after German Titov.
This is the first launch of the Souyz-2 rocket vehicle from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. The previous one took place on May 29, 2016.
